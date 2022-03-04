Researchers' warnings about 'wonder drug' top oncology stories for February

News about potential negative consequences when prescribing metformin for cancer patients was Becker's most-read oncology story in February.

The top 10 most-read oncology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:

1. 'Wonder drug' metformin not a treatment for all cancer types, researchers caution

2. CAR-T therapy recipients cancer-free after a decade, researchers find

3. MD Anderson receives $31.7M from research institute

4. St. Joseph's, Hackensack Meridian Health affiliation tops January oncology stories

5. Biden revives Cancer Moonshot program

6. 6 oncologists on the move

7. 4 oncologists on the move

8. MD Anderson renews Banner Health partnership

9. 5 recent cancer partnerships

10. Oncologists respond to 2021 malpractice survey: 5 findings