Researchers' warnings about 'wonder drug' top oncology stories for February

- Small
- Medium
- Large
News about potential negative consequences when prescribing metformin for cancer patients was Becker's most-read oncology story in February.
The top 10 most-read oncology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:
1. 'Wonder drug' metformin not a treatment for all cancer types, researchers caution
2. CAR-T therapy recipients cancer-free after a decade, researchers find
3. MD Anderson receives $31.7M from research institute
4. St. Joseph's, Hackensack Meridian Health affiliation tops January oncology stories
5. Biden revives Cancer Moonshot program
8. MD Anderson renews Banner Health partnership
9. 5 recent cancer partnerships
10. Oncologists respond to 2021 malpractice survey: 5 findings