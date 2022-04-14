Penn Medicine adds 2nd term for cancer center director 

Penn Medicine appointed Robert Vonderheide, MD, to a second five-year term as director of its Abramson Cancer Center, it said April 13.

Dr. Vonderheide's renewal includes a five-year, $130 million investment to provide resources to "unify all missions of cancer care and research" across the system.

"Under Dr. Vonderheide's leadership, we are ensuring that every patient has every opportunity for the most personalized treatment and the very best chance at a cure through every door they enter across Penn Medicine," said Kevin Mahoney, CEO of University of Pennsylvania Health System.