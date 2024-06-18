Ohio oncology chief passes

Nathan Berger, MD, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center's chief of the hematology and oncology division, died June 16.

Dr. Berger joined the Cleveland-based University Hospitals community in 1983 and was the founding director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, chief of the hematology and oncology division of University Hospitals, dean of the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and a CWRU Distinguished Professor.

He was also an international leader in cancer research and clinical care, according to a June 17 system news release.