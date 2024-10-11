NYU Langone launches molecular oncology program, names leader

New York City-based NYU Langone has named Shridar Ganesan, MD, PhD, as director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center's new Center for Molecular Oncology. In collaboration with teams across NYU Langone, Dr. Ganesan will lead integration of genomic sequencing to personalize cancer care plans.

Dr. Ganesan previously served as chief of molecular oncology and associate director for translational research at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Cancer Institute, according to an Oct. 10 news release from NYU Langone.



With the opening of the new Center for Molecular Oncology, every cancer patient receiving care at NYU Langone will receive molecular analysis. This analysis will provide a "detailed picture" of each patient's cancer, providing insights to individualize treatment and care.