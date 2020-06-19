NYU Langone creates virtual service to access cancer specialists

New York University Langone Health in New York City launched a service that will enable people to connect with cancer specialists virtually.

Dubbed the Suspicion of Cancer Virtual Clinic, the service enables new or existing patients to schedule a video visit with an oncology nurse practitioner. They can discuss their symptoms with the nurse practitioner, who then guides them on next steps. The nurse practitioner can schedule a follow-up video visit with a medical oncologist, hematologist, radiation oncologist or surgical oncologist, if needed.

"Cancer doesn't stop just because we are in the middle of a global pandemic," said Benjamin G. Neel, MD, PhD, director of NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center. "With this new service, we want to make sure that people receive the diagnosis or care they need, especially during this challenging time."

