Northern Arizona Healthcare partners with City of Hope

Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare has partnered with Phoenix-based City of Hope to offer advanced treatment options and expertise to NAH patients with complex or rare types of cancer closer to home.

Under the cancer care coordination agreement, NAH physicians and oncology teams can engage and consult City of Hope providers "when deemed necessary," according to an Aug. 19 news release from Northern Arizona Healthcare.



Patients may receive care from City of Hope through telehealth appointments while NAH continues the patient's treatment management. Patients may also travel to one of City of Hope's Phoenix-area facilities for a specialized surgery while continuing follow-up care with Northern Arizona Healthcare.