NIH awards $23M to 4 institutions to study telehealth for cancer centers

The National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, awarded $23 million to four academic institutions to study the role of telehealth in cancer healthcare.

The awards establish the NCI’s Telehealth Research Centers of Excellence initiative as part of a White House effort to fight cancer, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the National Institutes of Health.

The academic institutions will research the role of telehealth in prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. Trials will be conducted in hospitals, cancer centers, oncology practices and primary care offices, the release said.

The institutions receiving funds are the Telehealth Research and Innovation for Veterans with Cancer Telehealth Research Center in New York City, the Scalable Telehealth Cancer Care Center in Evanston, Ill., the University of Pennsylvania Telehealth Research Center of Excellence in Philadelphia and the Making Telehealth Delivery of Cancer Care at Home Effective and Safe Telehealth Research Center in New York City.