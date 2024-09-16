Memorial Sloan Kettering names 2 new oncology chiefs

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City has appointed two oncology chiefs.

Alan Ho, MD, PhD, was named chief of the head and neck oncology service within the division of solid tumor oncology, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the hospital.



Dr. Ho is also the program director for the Rare Salivary Gland Cancer Program and a co-program director for the Rare Thyroid Cancer Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering.



Dr. Ho replaces David Pfister, MD, as chief. Dr. Pfister now serves as associate deputy physician-in-chief for strategic partnerships for the hospital.



Mark Awad, MD, PhD, was named chief of the thoracic oncology service, also within the solid tumor oncology division, according to a Sept. 6 news release from the hospital.



Dr. Awad comes to Memorial Sloan Kettering from Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where he served in multiple leadership roles at the institute's Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology. He was also an associate professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.



Dr. Awad replaces Charles Rudin, MD, PhD, as chief. Dr. Rudin now serves as a deputy director of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, according to the release.



The hospital recently earned the second spot on U.S. News & World Report's "2024-25 Best Hospitals for Cancer."