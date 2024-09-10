Mayo Clinic snags $50M gift

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic received a $50 million gift to expand access to cancer care and clinical trials.

The philanthropic gift was given by Stephen Slaggie and Barbara Slaggie. The gift will be used to enhance platform and digital tools to deliver cancer care and trials, develop community partnerships and recruit patient navigators and clinical staff to Mayo Clinic's Cancer Care Beyond Walls and Clinical Trials Beyond Walls programs, according to a Sept. 10 system news release.

The two Beyond Walls programs blend virtual, in-facility and at-home care. Through the Cancer Care Beyond Walls program, Mayo Clinic has delivered more than 140 chemotherapy infusions in patients' homes and opened three national clinical trials testing the safety, efficacy and patient satisfaction of this approach.