Mayo Clinic begins $233M Florida integrated oncology building

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville (Fla.) began site work on its $233 million integrated oncology building, The Jacksonville Daily Record reported Aug. 8.

The three-story, 225,000-square-foot building will include two proton beam treatment rooms, one carbon ion treatment room, two linear accelerators, CT and MRI patient imaging, patient exam areas, and treatment planning spaces for clinical staff, Mayo Communications Manager Kevin Punsky told the Daily Record.

Mr. Punsky said the design for the building is incomplete, but the permit application indicated full construction plans are expected this fall.

The building is expected to be completed in early 2025.