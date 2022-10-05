Massey Cancer Center researchers discover potential novel treatment for incurable brain cancer

Researchers at Richmond, Va.-based VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a driver of deadly brain tumor growth that could potentially serve as a novel target for treatment, it said in an email to Becker's Oct. 5.

The study, published Oct. 5 in Science Advances, uncovered a previously unknown cellular partnership for gliomas.

"Dysregulated EGFR signaling is associated with worse outcomes and increased resistance to traditional therapies in GBM patients; thus, targeting EGFR has been regarded as a promising therapeutic strategy," said Suyun Huang, MD, PhD, study author and member of the Cancer Biology research program at Massey. "However, the underlying cellular processes through which EGFR contributes to tumor growth are largely unknown."