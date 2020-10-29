Louisiana Medicaid expansion boosts earlier breast cancer diagnoses, study finds

Since the July 2016 Medicaid expansion in Louisiana, there's been a 27 percent increase in early diagnosis of breast cancer, according to an upcoming study set for publication in Cancer.

The study, led by researchers at Louisiana State University's health sciences center, also found a 19 percent increase in access to breast cancer care and a 16 percent reduction in care delays.

More than 91,000 women in the state have received diagnostic breast imaging or screenings as a result of the Medicaid expansion, according to the study. From that group, 1,100 received a breast cancer diagnosis.

