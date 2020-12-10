Georgia cardiologist one of few in world to earn cardio-oncology certification

A cardiologist from Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold Medical Center is now one of 78 physicians in the world to hold a Cardio-Oncology certification issued by The International Cardio-Oncology Society.

Kashyap Choksi, MD, PhD, passed the ICOS certification exam in October, only the second class to graduate with certification so far. Certified cardio-oncologists are trained to evaluate and treat heart disease patients, or those at risk of heart disease, who are also undergoing cancer treatment to minimize complications.

"Ultimately, this can help reduce delays in chemotherapy or delays in treatment and improve outcomes," said Josh Simmons, MD, Archbold medical oncologist. "A lot of major U.S. cities currently don't have access to a cardio-oncologist so we are very excited to have Dr. Choksi here locally in our cancer center."

This will help bridge the care gap for cancer patients who may be at increased risk for heart complications, Dr. Choksi said.

"I want to be able to identify patients before they become symptomatic, before they have a drop in their heart function, before they have cardiovascular complications," he said.

