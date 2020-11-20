Georgia cancer center gets $576K to advance skin cancer care

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University $576,035 Nov. 19 to expand access to skin cancer care, particularly for melanoma, in the state.

As part of the USDA's Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants program, the cancer center will develop a telemedicine program in partnership with medical centers across the state, distribute dermatoscopes to satellite clinics and organize seminars focused on skin cancer health and awareness. The grant program aims to increase the probability of early diagnosis for a number of skin cancers.

"Unfortunately, rural and minority communities in Georgia do not have adequate access to dermatologists who can accurately diagnose the different forms of cancer," said Loretta Davis, MD, chair of the dermatology department at the Medical College of Georgia. "Given the rising rates of cancer, particularly melanoma, the need for timely access to dermatologic care continues to increase."

The American Cancer Society projects nearly 3,200 people will be diagnosed with melanoma this year.

