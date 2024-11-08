Fred Hutch, NASA partner on pediatric cancer program

Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center and NASA have partnered on a pediatric cancer program that aims to alleviate patient fears about radiation therapy.

The program, called "Mission: All Systems Go!" was developed by the cancer center's proton therapy staff and NASA's Space Communications and Navigation team, according to a Nov. 6 Fred Hutch blog post.



The program includes an immersive space for patients that looks like a NASA control center, a video narrated by astronaut Kjell Lindgren, MD, posters and magnet boards, a space-themed playlist during treatment and a graduation certificate created by NASA.



Corrie Anderson, MD, anesthesiologist and director of pediatric pain medicine at Seattle Children's, came up with the idea after pediatric patients told him the proton beam therapy machine looked like a spaceship.



The program will be made available to all radiation therapy facilities in the U.S. through NASA's website, the release said.