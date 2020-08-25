Dana-Farber cancer center at South Shore Hospital evacuated after smoke gets into building

The Dana-Farber Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital was evacuated Monday morning after a cooling system failed, causing smoke to back up in the building, a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The facility in Weymouth, Mass.-based hospital evacuated patients and cancer center staff at around 11:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 24. First responders and engineering services assessed the facility, which reopened Aug. 25. Appointments for Aug. 24 were rescheduled.

There were about 50 patients and 75 staff members in the building when it was evacuated.

