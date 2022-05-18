Cleveland Clinic unveils program to provide free cancer medications to eligible patients 

Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center has initiated a drug repository program providing orally administered drugs used in cancer treatment at no charge to eligible patients.

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy allows for donation programs for cancer prescription drugs, according to a May 12 release from the system. Cleveland Clinic’s program receives donations of medications and distributes them to patients meeting eligibility standards, which are determined through a patient-needs assessment.

"Many cancer patients face emotional and financial difficulties," said Katherine Matthews, PharmD, pharmacist with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center in Mansfield, Ohio. "Providing cancer medications at no charge for eligible Cleveland Clinic patients is a meaningful way we can reduce barriers to care and support our patients throughout their treatment."