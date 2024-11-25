Cleveland Clinic raises $29M for cancer research

Cleveland Clinic's VeloSano Cancer Research Accelerator Fund raised $29 million in 2024, the most raised annually since the fund's inception.

This year's fundraising was achieved through direct contributions, legacy gifts and annual Bike to Cure and Trike & Bike community events, according to a Nov. 21 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

Established in 2014, more than $80 million has been raised through VeloSano for over 240 cancer research projects at Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Children's, with an additional $85 million raised through extramural grants for a total reach of more than $165 million.