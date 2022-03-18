ChristianaCare, Wistar Institute partner on cancer research ChristianaCare, Wistar Institute partner on cancer research 

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Philadelphia-based Wistar Institute are advancing their partnership through three new research projects.

The new research projects look to use "mini organs" to revolutionize search for biomarkers and drug targets, according to a March 16 news release from the centers.

The three projects are:

1. A population health study targeting triple-negative breast cancer

2. A new therapeutic target for epithelial ovarian cancer

3. The development of “mini organs” derived from stem cells