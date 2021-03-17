Children's Cancer Research Fund awards $10.5M to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 11 other research organizations

The Children's Cancer Research Fund granted $10.5 million to support 12 U.S. research organizations focused on improving treatment and outcomes for childhood cancer patients, the organization said March 16.

Developing new pediatric cancer therapies for some of the most difficult to treat cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia, sarcomas and relapsed liver cancer, are the key focus areas of the supported research.

Researchers at the following healthcare organizations received support:

Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago

Childhood Cancer & Leukemia International Consortium

Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute in Beaverton, Ore.

Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota in Minneapolis

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Oncology Group

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

University of California San Francisco

University of Chicago

University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis

