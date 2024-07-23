Cancer survivor numbers continue to rise

The number of cancer survivors in the U.S. has risen and is likely to continue to rise, according to a report from researchers at the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Md., published July 13 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Researchers analyzed data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program, the National Center for Health Statistics and the Census Bureau for the report. They used a Prevalence Incidence Approach Model to calculate the prevalence of cancer survival, incidence and all-cause mortality data.



According to the report, there were 18.1 million cancer survivors in the country as of Jan. 1, 2022. Based on researchers' calculations, in 2030 and 2040 the number of survivors will grow to 21.6 million and 26 million, respectively. That marks a potential 43.6% increase in the number of cancer survivors from 2022 to 2040.



Nearly half (48%) of the 18.1 million cancer survivors have lived more than 10 years since their diagnosis, with 19% living more than 20 years after diagnosis.



Researchers said the data supports prioritizing research into oncology's preparedness to care for the growing older adult cancer survivor population as well as the need to address cancer patient caregiver needs.