Cancer drugs: 4 updates to know

As pharmaceutical innovation for oncology care continues to grow, here are four updates to know:

The market for radiopharmaceuticals has the potential to grow to "tens of billions" if the drugs are proven to be effective.



AstraZeneca's bladder cancer drug durvalumab, called Imfinzi, reduced the risk of disease progression and recurrence by 32% and the risk of death by 25% in patients with bladder cancer in a global, clinical trial.



Ponsegromab, a monoclonal antibody treatment from Pfizer, showed promising results in a clinical study aimed at treating the wasting condition cachexia in cancer patients. Patients treated with ponsegromab showed an increase in body weight after 12 weeks across various cancer types and drug dosages.



AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug datopotamab deruxtecan, called Dato-DXd, failed to show a significant benefit to overall survival when compared to docetaxel, a standard chemotherapy drug.