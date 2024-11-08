Breast cancer vaccine produces immune response: Cleveland Clinic

A vaccine against triple-negative breast cancer was found to produce an immune response and was well tolerated by most patients during an ongoing clinical trial.

The findings will be presented by health system researchers Nov. 6-10 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting, according to a Nov. 8 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

The first phase of the vaccine trial was launched in 2021 by the Defense Department and conducted at Cleveland Clinic in partnership with Anixa Biosciences. The second phase will launch in 2025 to determine the vaccine's efficacy over two to three years.

The vaccine targets a protein present in most triple-negative breast cancers. The vaccine is designed to prompt the immune system if cancer develops, attack the tumor and keep it from growing, the release said.