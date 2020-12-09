ASCO debuts post-pandemic recommendations for cancer care

The American Society of Clinical Oncology provided post-pandemic recovery recommendations on clinical trials and cancer care meant to serve as a guide to the healthcare community and government bodies in a Dec. 8 report published in ASCO's Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The pandemic prompted many changes to the way cancer care is delivered, and the report considers whether some of these modifications should continue in order to expand access to clinical research and comprehensive care.

Here is an overview of the recommendations:

Cancer clinical research: To resume clinical trials that were halted during earlier stages of the pandemic, eligibility criteria, regulations and procedures were slightly eased so trials could resume. These changes, such as allowing patient participation via telehealth and the implementation of virtual approaches to consent agreements, developed a more accessible patient system. These flexibilities should continue in order to expand access to clinical trials and reduce costs, according to the report. Here are the five goals for clinical cancer research outlined in the report:

Ensure that clinical research is accessible, affordable and equitable. Design more pragmatic and efficient clinical trials. Minimize administrative and regulatory burdens on research sites. Recruit, retain and support a well-trained clinical research workforce. Promote appropriate oversight and review of clinical trial conduct and results.

Cancer care: Government bodies and the healthcare community should continue to build upon strategies that allowed for necessary patient care delivery during the pandemic, the report says. Recommendations to improve care access and equity include continued coverage of telemedicine, preventing Medicaid cuts and ensuring patient access to affordable insurance. Here are five goals for the cancer care delivery space:

Promote and protect equitable access to high-quality cancer care. Support safe delivery of high-quality cancer care. Advance policies to ensure oncology providers have sufficient resources to provide high-quality patient care. Recognize and address threats to clinician, provider and patient well-being. Improve patient access to high-quality cancer care via telemedicine.

The recommendations were developed by ASCO task forces of member physicians, cancer care professionals and patient advocates.

To view the full report, click here.

