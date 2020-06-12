American Cancer Society lays off 1,000, cites fundraising hit from pandemic

The American Cancer Society has laid off 1,000 employees nationwide.

The organization said it has reduced its overall budget 30 percent due COVID-19 concerns severely hampering its fundraising. The pandemic is forcing the organization to change how it engages with communities, as public events are postponed or canceled because of fears of contracting the virus. The society said it plans to emphasize digital outreach and connections.

"The American Cancer Society has never faced a threat to our mission like COVID-19," the organization said in a media release.

Executives have taken pay cuts of 10 percent to 20 percent, and CEO Gary Reedy has taken a 25 percent pay cut, ABC News reports.

An American Cancer Society spokesperson told ABC that the society would have to cut its research work by 50 percent if current revenue trends continue.

