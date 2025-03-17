American Association for Cancer Research honors 33 oncology leaders

The American Association for Cancer Research has elected 33 oncology leaders to its 2025 class of Fellows of the AACR Academy.
The Fellows of the AACR Academy honors leaders whose "groundbreaking contributions have driven significant innovation and progress in the fight against cancer," according to a March 10 news release from the organization.
The fellows will be honored at the organization's annual meeting in April, the release said.
The 33 oncology leaders elected to the academy are:
- Rafi Ahmed, PhD, from Atlanta-based Emory University.
- Sir Shankar Balasubramanian, PhD, from U.K.-based University of Cambridge and Cancer Research U.K. Cambridge Institute.
- Bradley Bernstein, MD, PhD, from Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Cambridge, Mass.-based Broad Institute.
- Nina Bhardwaj, MD, PhD from New York City-based Tisch Cancer Institute and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
- Piet Borst, MD, PhD, from the University of Amsterdam and the Netherlands Cancer Institute.
- Garrett Brodeur, MD, from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania, also in Philadelphia.
- Pelayo Correa, MD, from Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
- Frederic de Sauvage, PhD, from South San Francisco, Calif.-based Genentech.
- Caroline Dive, PhD, from the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute and the Cancer Research UK National Biomarker Centre, also in Manchester.
- Susan Domchek, MD, from the Philadelphia-based Abramson Cancer Center and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
- David Fisher, MD, PhD, from Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, the MGH Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School, also in Boston.
- Stephan Grupp, MD, PhD, from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the Abramson Cancer Center and the University of Pennsylvania.
- Manuel Hidalgo, MD, PhD, from New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
- Susan Hilsenbeck, PhD, from the Baylor College of Medicine, Smith Breast Center and Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, all based in Houston.
- Elaine Jaffe, MD, from Bethesda, Md.-based National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.
- John Kuriyan, PhD, from Vanderbilt University.
- A. Thomas Look, MD, from Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.
- Ari Melnick, MD, from Weill Cornell Medicine.
- Paul Mischel, MD, from Stanford (Calif.) University.
- Nubia Muñoz, MD, MPH, from Cali, Columbia-based Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia.
- Lisa Newman, MD, MPH, from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
- Electra Paskett, PhD, from Columbus-based Ohio State University's Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, Richard J. Solove Research Institute.
- Ira Pastan, MD, from Bethesda, Md.-based National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.
- William Sellers, MD, from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School.
- David Sidransky, MD, from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
- Josep Tabernero, MD, PhD, from Vall d'Hebron Barcelona Hospital and the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology in Barcelona, Spain.
- Ronald Vale, PhD, from Ashburn, Va.-based Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
- Ashok Venkitaraman, MD, PhD, from National University of Singapore, the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology and the Agency for Science, Technology & Research, also in Singapore.
- Robert Vonderheide, MD, PhD, from the Abramson Cancer Center, the Perelman School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, all in Philadelphia.
- John Weinstein, MD, PhD, from Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- Paul Workman, PhD, from the Institute of Cancer Research, the CRUK Children's Brain Tumour Centre of Excellence, Institute of Cancer Research and University of Cambridge.
- Jinghui Zhang, PhD, from Memphis-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
- Leonard Zon, MD, from Harvard Medical School, Boston Children's Hospital and Chevy Chase, Md.-based Howard Hughes Medical Institute.