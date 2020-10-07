8 capital projects related to cancer care

The following hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers have opened cancer care facilities or announced plans for them in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System opened a $7 million comprehensive breast care center.

2. Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will begin constructing a new $110 million housing facility for patients and their families this fall.

3. Tyler, Texas-based Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System plans to build an outpatient cancer treatment and research center in Tyler.

4. Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare opened a $130 million cancer center.

5. The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans completed a $56 million expansion, doubling its size.

6. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network's new hospital in Carbon County, which is set to open in 2022, will house a new cancer facility.

7. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System received a $25 million donation that will support construction of an eight-story oncology tower and the advancement of cancer care at the organization.

8. Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo (Ind.) hospital completed an $8 million renovation of its cancer center, according to kokomoperspective.com.

