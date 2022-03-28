4 recent gifts to cancer centers, research

Tens of millions of dollars have been donated to fund specialty cancer centers and accelerate cancer research in recent weeks.

Here are five oncology donations Becker's has covered since March 8, starting with the most recent:

1. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a "significant" gift from Susan and Steve Kelly to establish a center for cancer immunotherapy, the hospital said March 28.

2. The Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center received a $15 million gift from the Michels Family Foundation for rare cancers research, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported March 25.

3. The largest donation in Sparrow Health System's history, $5 million from cancer survivors James and Judith Herbert, will be used to create an endowment for its cancer center genomics program, NBC affiliate WILX 10 reported March 14.

4. The Wistar Institute Cancer Center in Philadelphia is getting a new name after receiving a $10 million gift from Ronald Caplan, founder and president of PMC Property Group, and his wife Ellen, the center said March 8.