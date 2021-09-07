4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four cancer-related partnerships formed since Aug. 13.

1. The Cancer Center of Middle Georgia in Dublin has joined the Quality Cancer Alliance Network. The independent national network now includes 439 oncology practitioners at 17 practices across the U.S.

2. Cancer Treatment Centers of America announced a collaboration with MedAllies, a national interoperable network and Health Information Service Provider, to help hospitals comply with CMS' new Condition of Participation. The new condition requires hospitals to send electronic patient event notifications to alert primary care and post-acute providers when a patient is admitted, discharged or transferred.

3. The University of Alabama at Birmingham's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center became the latest member to join Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance Aug. 26. The alliance now includes 52 cancer centers and academic institutions

4. Molecular information company Foundation Medicine is working with Epic to add genomic profiling and other testing services to Epic's EHR systems, the companies said Aug. 26. The integration, expected to be available next year, will let all providers who use Fountain Medicine's version of Epic electronically order the company's genomics tests within the EHR.