4 cancer trend questions, answered

The American Cancer Society's 2025 cancer statistics report found that while the overall cancer mortality rate continues to fall, incidence has increased across certain cancer types and demographics.

Richard Barakat, MD, physician-in-chief and executive director at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health Cancer Institute, told Becker's what healthcare leaders should understand about the cancer statistics.

Why has the cancer burden shifted toward women?

According to the report, cancer rates in women younger than 50 are now 82% higher than their male counterparts, up from 51% in 2002. Cancer incidence rates in women ages 50-64 have also surpassed those of men of the same age.

Dr. Barakat said the shift may be partially attributable to behavioral risk factors, such as diet, exercise, and smoking and drinking habits; it also may reflect the industry's increased adoption of cancer screening.

His concern lies in the increase of cervical cancer cases, which he says is largely preventable.

After reaching an all-time low of 6.3 per 100,000 in 2013, the incidence rate of cervical cancer increased to 6.7 per 100,000 in 2021. The report estimates there will be more than 13,000 cases of cervical cancer in 2025.

"Cervical cancer is a disease that could be eradicated if screening and prevention guidelines were followed," Dr. Barakat said. "How, with pap smears, HPV testing and vaccines, is cervical cancer increasing? That just should not be happening."

How do modifiable factors influence cancer incidence?

According to the report, at least 40% of newly diagnosed cancer cases and nearly half of all cancer deaths can be attributed to modifiable behaviors. Behaviors such as smoking, exercise, red meat and alcohol consumption can all influence an individual's risk of getting cancer.

"As cancer leaders, we need to get the message out. We need to do that education and outreach, especially in underserved communities where a lot of these cancers have higher incidence and more advanced-stage diagnoses," Dr. Barakata said. "We need to make sure we are using our platform to let our communities know the behaviors that can decrease their risk of cancer."

For Dr. Barakat, the onus falls not just on oncology leaders, but on the healthcare industry at large.

"We need all of our colleagues in healthcare to step in," he said. "Do patients realize there are modifiable behaviors that will significantly decrease their risk of cancer? Are we telling everybody that?"

Is colon cancer increasing among younger adults?

"We continue to see this decrease in the incidence of colon cancer in adults over age 50, with an increase in young adults under age 50," Dr. Barakat said. "This could be due to diet, it could also have something to do with the overuse of antibiotics."

According to the report, 54% of colorectal cancers in the U.S. are attributable to modifiable risk factors.

"The problem is, who's sending 30-year-olds for colonoscopies? We need to have better educational efforts about these early adult-onset colorectal cancers and the early screening eligibility of patients who have a family history of colorectal cancer," he said.

Is progress being made in the fight against cancer?

Dr. Barakat said the overall decrease of cancer mortality, 1.7% per year between 2013 and 2022, can be attributed to more effective screening and should be seen as progress.

"Though we're picking up more cancers, we're not seeing higher mortality rates. This is because we would have never known about some of those cancers if we hadn’t screened for them," he said.

One caveat, he added, would be for specific cancers for which mortality has increased.

An increase in cancer mortality among men was reported for two of the seven cancers included in the report: liver and pancreatic. Among women, cancer mortality increased for four of the 10 cancers included in the report: uterine, cervical, liver and pancreatic.

"At the end of the day, if year-over-year mortality is staying the same or going down — despite the fact that cancer incidence is going up — that means we're doing our job," he said.