4 Biden Cancer Moonshot updates

President Joe Biden launched the Cancer Moonshot in 2016, when he was serving as vice president in the Obama administration. President Biden reignited the initiative in 2022, setting a goal to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% in the next 25 years.
To support those efforts, the administration has awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to cancer research institutes across the country.
Here are four Cancer Moonshot updates:
- The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health awarded $150 million to seven research teams across the country toward the development of surgical technologies, imaging systems and tools for removing tumors.
- Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.): A laparoscopic imaging tool for prostate cancer surgery that includes 3D mapping and visualization.
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): Noninvasive imaging tools to give surgeons a more colorful view of surgery, as well as fluorescent dyes and endoscopes.
- Rice University (Houston): A microscope for imaging tumor slices and AI algorithms to classify cells.
- Tulane University (New Orleans): A high-resolution and 3D system to see tumors more clearly and an AI algorithm to identify and classify cancer cells.
- University of California San Francisco: A microscope to help surgeons find and remove cancer cells, as well as a multi-cancer dying agent activated by enzyme activity in tumors.
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: An imaging test to identify suspicious tissue structures after surgery.
- University of Washington (Seattle): A microscope system that helps surgeons see the whole tumor surface and AI to grayscale tumor images, which prevents the need to physically dye samples.
- HHS awarded almost $9 million to 18 health centers across the country as part of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Center Program to help provide cancer care to rural or underserved communities.
- Four new members were appointed to the National Cancer Advisory Board, including oncologists Callisia Clarke, MD, and Edjah Nduom, MD.
- Epic, Oracle, Meditech and CVS committed to the Cancer Moonshot Enhancing Oncology Model. The cancer care model aims to reduce expenses, provide patient-centered treatment and enhance patient outcomes.