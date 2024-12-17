2023 chemotherapy shortage did not affect mortality rates: 6 study notes

A 2023 shortage of the generic platinum-based chemotherapy drugs cisplatin and carboplatin had no effect on cancer mortality rates, according to a study published Dec. 3 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Researchers from University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, both based in Philadelphia, analyzed data from 11,797 patients who began treatment of advanced solid cancers, of which platinum chemotherapy is the first line of therapy, during the drug shortage or within one year prior to the shortage.

Here are six takeaways from the study: