Yale School of Nursing reappoints dean

Ann Kurth, PhD, MSN, will start her second term as dean of Yale University's School of Nursing in New Haven, Conn., July 1, the university announced March 29.

During her time at Yale, Dr. Kurth has supported the development of a new concentration in Gender and Sexuality Health Justice, a Clinical DNP degree, and the development of an Acute Care Pediatrics MSN speciality.

As an epidemiologist and clinically trained nurse midwife, Dr. Kurth's research is centered on HIV and reproductive health, and global health system strengthening as it relates to climate change.

Dr. Kurth earned her MSN at Yale University and her PhD in epidemiology from the University of Washington in Seattle.

