West Virginia University School of Nursing to open Bridgeport campus

The West Virginia University School of Nursing is set to open a new campus at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, hospital and school administrators said.

At the new campus, students will be able to receive their BSN in 18 months, with the goal of moving more nurses into the workforce.

"There is a high demand for registered nurses around the Bridgeport area, and we wanted to offer a geographically accessible, high-quality option to those with an existing [Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts] degree who are interested in becoming nurses," Tara Hulsey, PhD, RN, vice president of health promotion and wellness and dean of the WVU School of Nursing, said in a news release. "We are excited about this new partnership with UHC. This new campus is another way for us to help our communities provide quality healthcare to our state's citizens."

The nursing school’s campus is expected to take up more than 5,000 square feet of space, hospital and program administrators said. It will be housed in a $23 million east wing addition at United Hospital Center.

The first cohort of students is planned for the spring 2023 semester.

