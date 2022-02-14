Robert Wood Johnson names new nursing leader

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, part of RWJBarnabas Health, named Courtney Vose, DNP, senior vice president and chief nursing officer Feb. 14.

Dr. Vose has spent more than 20 years in healthcare in clinical, C-suite, and academic and management roles, according to a news release sent to Becker's. She joins the hospital from NewYork-Presbyterian, where she was vice president and CNO at several of the system's hospitals since 2014.

Dr. Vose began her career as an emergency department nurse at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

"Dr. Vose's energy and passion for nursing excellence will lift our Magnet nurses even further as we expand on our role as a premier academic medical center," said Bill Arnold, president and CEO of the hospital. "Her passion for developing nurse leaders, innovation and dedication to exceptional patient care is what this team needs as we move past the pandemic and continue to elevate the essential role of nursing in integrated health systems."