Nursing leadership association honors nurses, organizations with 2020 awards

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership honored two nurses, a hospital and a professional organization with awards in 2020.

Jennifer Grenier, DNP, RN, associate chief nursing officer at MacNeal Hospital/Loyola Medicine in Berwyn, Ill., won the Pamela Austin Thompson Early Careerist Award, which recognizes "significant potential as a future healthcare leader and demonstrates exemplary leadership within his or her organization, community and the nursing profession."

Barbee Whisnant-Burgess, RN, vice president of system nursing at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C., won the AONL Exemplary Leadership and Mentorship Award, which recognizes "a nurse leader who significantly influenced professional nursing practice and the professional development of others."

Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md., won the AONL Prism Diversity Award, which recognizes "an organization that has advanced diversity efforts within the nursing profession, the community or organization."

Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing received the AONL Affiliate Achievement Award, which honors an "an AONL affiliate promoting nursing leadership and its influence in advancing nursing practice, patient safety, quality, recruitment and retention."

