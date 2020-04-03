Louisiana hospital ER nurse dies from COVID-19

A nurse at New Orleans East Hospital, who had tested positive for the new coronavirus, died March 31, according to a Nola.com report.

Larrice Anderson, RN, was 46 years old and worked in the hospital's emergency room. She became sick with COVID-19 in early March and was admitted as a patient to the hospital where she worked before being transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans.

Family, friends and colleagues described Ms. Anderson as "joyful" and the "backbone of the ER."

New Orleans-based LCMC Health, the hospital's parent, released this April 1 statement, obtained by Nola.com: "These medical professionals — people like Larrice — are true heroes, deserving of our gratitude for their dedication, sacrifice and service to patients during this unprecedented time. We stand with our care teams and caregivers, here and everywhere, who continue to give their all."

Louisiana is one of six hardest-hit U.S. states, with 9,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 310 deaths, as of 7:25 a.m. Central Time, April 3.



