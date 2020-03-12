Florida grants APRNs independent practice authority

Florida lawmakers on March 11 voted to expand practice authority for advanced practice registered nurses in the state, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill, along with two others that expand practice authority for pharmacists, the same day.

The legislation permits APRNs who meet certain training requirements to provide primary care without a physician's oversight. APRNs must perform at least 3,000 clinical practice hours over at least five years before they can practice independently.

The new law does not apply to registered nurse or licensed practical nurses.

