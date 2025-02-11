Florida college launches nurse, AI consortium

Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Nursing launched the Nursing and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Consortium.

The program will house the nation's first master's nursing program focused on AI in healthcare and will include the college's Institute on Digital Health and Innovation. It is designed to prepare nurses to lead in an AI-powered healthcare system, according to information shared with Becker’s.

The consortium is led by Rebecca Love, MSN, RN, a nursing innovator; Lisa Hightow-Weidman, MD, Endowed McKenzie Professor at the college and founding director of the Institute on Digital Health and Innovation; and Jing Wang, PhD, RN, dean of the College of Nursing.

"This new initiative will fill the gaps in AI and nursing by creating a nurse-driven, research-backed, and industry-supported AI solution designed to enhance nursing practice and patient care in a real-world setting," Ms. Love said.

As part of the program, academic research will be integrated with industry innovation to develop nursing-centered AI tools, clinical workflow integration and patient care optimization, according to an Oct. 16 system news release.