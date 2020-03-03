6 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Las Vegas, N.M.-based Alta Vista Regional Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer. 

2. Ventura, Calif.-based Vista del Mar Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Medical Center seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer. 

4. Waltham, Mass.-based Walden Behavioral Care seeks a chief nursing officer. 

5. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) seeks a chief nursing officer. 

