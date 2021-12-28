15 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 15 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Toms River, N.J., location.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.

3. Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Mobridge (S.D.) Regional Hospital & Clinics seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at its Sheboygan, Wis., location.

6. Oklahoma City-based OU Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

7. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Hospital seeks a chief nursing and patient care services officer.

8. Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Hospital South seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Phoenix-based Banner Health seeks a chief nursing officer for its Rehabilitation East location in Mesa, Ariz.

10. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

11. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga.

12. Sinai Chicago seeks an assistant chief nursing officer for medical-surgical services.

13. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.