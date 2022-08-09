Top 10 cities for early-career private practice orthopedic surgeons

Noah Schwartz -

Data from Medscape shows the 10 highest paying cities for early-career private practice orthopedic surgeons.

This list defines one to seven years of experience as an early career. The list uses average salary. 

The 10 highest paying cities for early-career private practice orthopedic surgeons:

  1. Savannah, Ga. — $608,487
  2. Augusta, Ga. — $590,074
  3. Huntsville, Ala. — $586,994
  4. Champaign, Ill. — $585,930
  5. Paducah, Ky. — $582,059
  6. South Bend, Ind. — $580,054
  7. Sioux Falls, S.D. — $579,629
  8. Fort Wayne, Ind. — $578,680
  9. Green Bay, Wis. — $577,646

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars