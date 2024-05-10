Indiana system taps former Ascension exec as chief medical officer

Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health has appointed Thomas Rohs, MD, to the role of chief medical officer, effective May 6.

Dr. Rohs is the former CEO of Ascension Michigan's southwest region. Prior to that, he was regions' chief medical officer. He is a critical care surgeon and has spent more than 25 years in healthcare.

Northwest Health includes three hospitals, five emergency departments, as well as a network of outpatient surgery centers, urgent care centers and physician offices. It is partly physician-owned.