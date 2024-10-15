Cleveland Clinic, Cavaliers break ground on new facility

Cleveland Clinic has broken ground on a new training facility for the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will also offer care to the general public. The two have also extended their long-standing partnership.

The Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center will be a 210,000-square foot facility that features advanced training equipment for players, virtual reality and simulation technology, and wearable sensors for performance monitoring. The facility will serve both professional athletes and the general public. It is set to open in 2027.

Specialists from a variety of disciplines, including cardiology and sports medicine, will provide personalized care informed by one of the largest sports health data hubs, according to an Oct. 14 news release.

The health system has partnered with the NBA team since 1993. The partnership extension marks one of the longest relationships between a professional sports organization and healthcare provider.