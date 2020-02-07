Brigham & Women's valet parking worker shot

A parking attendant at Brigham and Women's Hospital was shot outside the Boston-based facility Friday, the health system tweeted.

The identity of the valet worker was not immediately revealed, but sources said he was taken to the hospital's trauma center.

"Our Emergency Department team responded immediately, and our colleague is currently in stable condition," the hospital's tweet said. "There is no further threat to our campus."

The initial call of the shooting came in at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time, police told NBC Boston. Brigham and Women's received an active shooter alert at the same time.



The all-clear was announced about 30 minutes later.

