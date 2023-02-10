80 rural hospital CEOs to know | 2023

Rural hospitals are critical to the success of the U.S. healthcare system to expand access to care in remote areas. CEOs at the helm of these important community institutions have many responsibilities to make sure their hospitals thrive.

The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.

Note: This list was developed to highlight top executives from rural hospitals across the U.S. Contact Brendan Talian at btalian@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments. Click here to view nomination forms for future lists.

Arlan Johnson. CEO of Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul, Neb.). Mr. Johnson began his career at Howard County Medical Center in 2007 as a clinic director, and after three years he was promoted to CEO. Prior to joining the staff at HCMC, he worked in the banking industry for more than 15 years.

Austin Gillard. CEO of Clay County Medical Center (Kan). Since 2015, Mr. Gillard has led the medical center that spans five rural health clinics and has over 125 credentialed medical providers. He has led the medical center through its acquisition of three rural health clinics, eight family practice physicians and four advanced practitioners. Before coming to Clay County, Mr. Gillard was CEO of Genoa Medical Facilities in Nebraska.

Bob Kroese. CEO of Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center. As CEO, Mr. Kroese leads the 25-bed Pella Regional Health Center, a private, nonprofit hospital accredited by The Joint Commission. The hospital operates medical clinics in five communities.

Brent Schmidt. Administrator and CEO of Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield, Utah). Mr. Schmidt was appointed administrator and CEO of Sevier Valley Hospital in April 2021, where he previously served as director of ancillary and support services. In that role, Mr. Schmidt oversaw operations for 11 departments and the completion of a construction project in the facility's emergency department and women's center. The hospital was recognized as a top 100 performing rural and community hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and was one of 10 hospitals in the state to receive the HealthInsight Quality Award.

Brett Altman. CEO of Cass Health (Atlantic, Iowa). Mr. Altman has been with Cass Health since January 2017. He oversees operations throughout the system's multifaceted facilities. He was also a member of the U.S. medical delegation at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic and the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

Brian Harvill. President of Vidant Bertie Hospital (Windsor, N.C.). Mr. Harvill has served for more than 10 years in executive positions with Vidant, including the past three as president of the health system's Chowan and Bertie hospitals, where he oversees healthcare efforts serving nearly 40,000 people. He has an illustrious career in healthcare spanning nearly 28 years.

Brooke Kensinger. CEO of MercyOne Elkader (Iowa) Medical Center. Ms. Kensinger's steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment to healthcare during her time leading MercyOne Elkader Medical Center earned her the Iowa Hospital Association’s 2021 Young Executive Achievement Award. She has led the 25-bed critical access hospital for more than five years.

Bryan Breitling. Administrator of Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital (Miller, S.D.). Mr. Breitling has shown impeccable leadership throughout Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital. The hospital has 25 staffed beds and newly renovated same-day surgery and recovery rooms.

Burke Kline. CEO and Board President of Jefferson Community Health and Life (Fairbury, Neb.). Mr. Kline has served as the CEO of Jefferson Community Health and Life since June 2020, and in his tenure, he has guided the hospital through adding services including neurosurgery, vascular surgery and genetic testing. He was awarded the Medical Group Management Association's Extraordinary Leader Award in 2021 and the American College of Healthcare Executives Nebraska and Western Iowa Regent's Award in 2020.

Candy Powell. Administrator of Collingsworth General Hospital (Wellington, Texas). Ms. Powell was named administrator in 2006. Prior to her role as administrator, Ms. Powell was director of radiology and also oversaw laboratory operations, housekeeping, maintenance and the central supply department at Collingsworth General.

Carlos Milanes. CEO of Edgefield (S.C.) County Healthcare. Mr. Milanes has been in charge of the 25-bed hospital since 2016. The hospital has a total of 193 employees. Before joining Edgefield County Healthcare, he served as CEO of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers.

Carolyn Sparks. CEO of Trousdale Medical Center (Hartsville, Tenn.) and Riverview Medical Center (Carthage, Tenn.). Ms. Sparks was appointed permanent CEO of the Trousdale and Riverview facilities, part of Gallatin, Tenn.-based HighPoint Health System, in October 2021 after serving as interim CEO since July. Prior to her role at HighPoint Health, she served as chief operating officer of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System's locations in Winchester and Sewanee since 2020.

Cheryl Brown. CEO of Henderson (Neb.) Health Care Services. Cheryl Brown has served as the CEO of Henderson Health Care Services since 2009, and her impact can be felt throughout the organization. The institution operates two full-service rural health clinics.

Christina Campos. Administrator of Guadalupe County Hospital (Santa Rosa, N.M.). Ms. Campos leads a 10-bed acute care hospital, a role she has held since 2004. During her tenure, she has overseen the completion of a Silver LEED-certified building that opened in June 2011. In 2013, the hospital was given stage 6 designation from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.

Conner Fiscarelli. CEO of Gove County Medical Center (Quinter, Kan.). Since August 2021, Mr. Fiscarelli has run Gove County Medical Center with drive and compassion, in charge of managing all workflows in the practice and developing the skilled nursing service line. Having grown up in a rural area, his career to this point as a healthcare professional has been to serve rural areas as an executive team member, most recently serving as senior director of skilled nursing and long-term care services at Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.

Curtis Hawkinson. President and CEO of Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville, Kan.). Mr. Hawkinson has built a nearly 30-year career in healthcare leadership. He's held his position at Community Memorial for more than 15 years. Under his leadership, the $17.3 million facility earned five-star ratings from CMS in 2020 and 2021.

Dar Elbert. CEO and Chief Nursing Officer of Kossuth Regional Health Center (Algona, Iowa). Ms. Elbert has been with the hospital since 1987. She oversees an organization with 250 employees, a 25-bed critical access hospital, two family medicine clinics, home care, hospice and public health nursing agencies.

David Robertson. President and CEO of St. John's Health (Jackson, Wyo.). Mr. Robertson has more than 30 years experience as CEO. He has led three different health systems in his career. Prior to his role at St. John's Health, Mr. Robertson worked with nonprofit hospitals to improve healthcare performance.

David Tupponce, MD. President of Allegheny Health Network Grove City (Pa.) Hospital. Dr. Tupponce was appointed president of Grove City Hospital in January 2021. In 2021, the facility was awarded an "A" grade in the Leapfrog Group's autumn 2021 survey. Prior to joining AHN, Dr. Tupponce served as executive vice president of Central Maine Healthcare and president of the 234-bed acute care hospital Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine.

Doris Brown. CEO of Osborne (Kan.) County Memorial Hospital. Ms. Brown joined Osborne County Memorial Hospital in 2022 coming from her four-year tenure at Gordon Memorial District Hospital. She provides leadership for Osborne County Memorial Hospital's more than 200 physicians.

E.J. Kuiper. President and CEO of CHI Health Plainview (Neb.). In his role, Mr. Kupier provides leadership and oversight to the health system's 28 hospitals, two stand-alone behavioral centers and more than 150 employed physician practices. He was formerly the president and CEO at Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois and brings that experience to his position.

Emily Mastaler. CEO of River Hospital (Alexandria Bay, N.Y.). Ms. Mastaler became CEO in 2019. Starting in 2014, she was the COO of Health Care and Rehabilitation Services in Springfield, Vt., where she also worked as the director of residential services, director of new perspectives for care and manager of community rehabilitation and treatment programs.

Eric Fish, MD. President and CEO of Schneck Medical Center (Seymour, Ind.). Since September 2020, Dr. Fish has led the team of 1,000 employees at Schneck Medical Center. He also serves as president of the Health Development Corp. and as president of Coordinated Health, wholly owned subsidiaries of Schneck Medical Center. After joining the medical center in 2005, he founded Schneck Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2006.

Eric Packer. Governing Board Administrator of Cedar City (Utah) Hospital. Under Mr. Packer's leadership, Cedar City Hospital was named one of the National Rural Health Association's top 20 rural hospitals for five years in a row. He was also named CEO of the year in 2020 by the Utah Department of Health. Prior to his role at Cedar City Hospital, Mr. Packer served as CEO of Tremonton, Utah-based Bear River Valley Hospital.

Evalyn Ormond. CEO of Union General Hospital (Farmerville, La.). Ms. Ormond has led Union General Hospital for the past 28 years. In 2021, she received the Founders Award from the Healthcare Service Excellence Conference for her exemplary record of leadership and community service. Ms. Ormond also organized a program to offer free mammograms for uninsured women.

Fran Witt, DNP, RN. President and CEO of Effingham Health System (Springfield, Ga.). Dr. Witt leads a 25-bed critical access, community-owned hospital with 450 employees. The Level IV trauma center treats more than 18,000 patients a year. Under her leadership, Effingham Health System became the first critical access hospital in Georgia to invest in robotic surgery technology.

J. William Hankins. CEOof AVALA. (Covington, La.). Mr. Hankins balances the needs of multiple stakeholders: shareholders, team members, patients and the community as CEO of AVALA, which includes a 21-bed hospital. He is committed to making effective, data-driven decisions, adapting to the healthcare industry’s ever-changing markets, fostering a positive company culture and demonstrating integrity and ethical behavior. His efforts helped AVALA be recognized with multiple awards such as Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award in 2022.

Jake Redden. CEO of Madelia (Minn.) Health. Mr. Redden has more than 15 years experience in overseeing healthcare operations, strategic management, quality, medical staff engagement and performance improvement. Prior to his role at Madelia Health, Mr. Redden served as vice president of quality and support services for Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center.

Jane Curran-Meuli. President and CEO of Monroe (Wis.) Clinic. Ms. Curran-Meuli was appointed president and CEO of Monroe Clinic in 2019. She has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Ms. Curran-Meuli is in charge of setting strategic direction that aligns with SSM Health's priorities.

Janell Goodno. CEO Kiowa (Kan.) District Healthcare. With experience in hospitals, rural health clinics, and long-term care, Ms. Goodno has been running Kiowa District Healthcare since January 2020 and has also served as CFO since 2011. The system has one clinic and hospital and one long-term care facility. She previously served as CFO of Stafford County Hospital.

Jason Harrington. President and CEO of Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake, Iowa). Mr. Harrington has held leadership positions in healthcare since 1999, beginning with a more than seven-year tenure at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. He has served as president and CEO of Lakes Regional for more than 12 years. Mr. Harrington has also taught at Colorado Springs-based Colorado Technical University as an adjunct associate professor.

Jason Merkley. President and CEO of Brookings (S.D.).Health System. Mr. Merkley was appointed CEO of Brookings Health System in 2011. Before joining Brookings, Mr. Merkley served as manager of managed care services and care analyst of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health. He has experience in leading both clinical and ancillary support departments and has overseen numerous construction projects.

Jayne Pope, BSN, RN. CEO of Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg, Texas). Ms. Pope joined Hill Country Memorial in 2013. During her time, she has increased staff ownership of the hospital's key initiatives, empowered teams, improved patient outcomes and accelerated leadership development.Under her leadership, the hospital received the 2014 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Jeff Mengenhausen. CEO of Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital. Mr. Mengenhausen took his role in 2021. He has more than 15 years of experience in leadership, formerly working as CEO of Madelia (Minn.) Health. He was also a Navy SEAL.

Jeremiah J. Hodshire. President and CEO of Hillsdale Hospital (Hillsdale, Mich.). Mr. Hodsire serves as the leader of Hillsdale Hospital, defining strategic goals and plans, which support the institution’s philosophy and general objectives. He initiates organization-wide policies/procedures to facilitate the accomplishment of the hospital's aims, objectives and programs. In part due to his leadership, Hillsdale was named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health in 2022.

Jim Marshall. President and CEO of Uintah Basin Healthcare (Roosevelt, Utah). Mr. Marshall is dedicated to leaving a lasting impact in the Uintah Basin. Under his leadership, UBH has made significant investments in critical areas that will continue to improve the health and well-being of its community, as demonstrated by the opening of the Vernal Site's: emergency, urgent care, ancillary services, infusion, dialysis, and ambulatory. He's driven to ensure that UBH will be among the most advanced and comprehensive rural healthcare systems for a community of its size in the United States.

Jody Nelson. CEO of St. Luke's Medical Center (Crosby, N.D.). Mr. Nelson is in charge of the 50-bed hospital. In 2021, St. Luke's Medical Center was named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals for best practice in quality in the U.S. by National Rural Health Association.

Joe Lohrman. CEO of Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center (Osceola, Neb.). Mr. Lohrman leads the 16-bed critical-access hospital. He previously worked as CEO of Crete (Neb.) Area Medical Center. Before that, he was CFO of Tri Valley Health System in Cambridge, Neb.

John Wagner. President and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital (Chippewa Falls, Wis.). Mr. Wagner joined HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital as president and CEO in April 2019. Prior to that, he spent a decade serving in various positions at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, Iowa. He also serves as president of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital's board of directors.

Ken Westman. CEO of Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (Dillon, Mont.). Mr. Westman has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare field, 10 of which have been spent as CEO of Barrett Hospital & Healthcare. Mr. Westman began another role — as CEO of Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minn. — on Feb. 14.

Kevin Stansbury. CEOof Lincoln Health (Hugo, Colo.). Mr. Stansbury is the CEO of Lincoln Health, a critical access hospital and health system in Hugo, Colo. He is a dynamic leader with a knack for building a positive culture in his team. He is constantly looking to involve others around him, open up discussion, and look to improve the health care services for the eastern plains of Colorado.

Kurt Sargent. President of CHI Health Mercy Corning (Iowa). Mr. Sargent has served as president of Mercy Corning Hospital since April 2021. In 2021 the National Rural Health Association recognized the hospital as a top 20 critical access hospital for best practice in patient satisfaction. Prior to overseeing operations at the facility, he served as vice president of operational finances at CHI Health's Fargo, N.D., division for nearly six years.

Kyle Bennett. President and CEO of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper, Ind.). Mr. Bennett has spent over 24 years serving Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in roles including CFO and COO. For the last 6 years, he has served as the 128-bed facility's president and CEO. The hospital has scored a five-star rating in overall hospital quality from CMS since 2017.

Lari Gooding, CEO of Allendale County Hospital (Fairfax, S.C.). Since January 2015, Mr. Gooding has led the 25-bed critical access hospital as well as a 44-bed skilled nursing center and two rural health clinics. He wants to provide the region with the best care, aided by advances in medicine and technology. Prior to becoming CEO of Allendale County Hospital, Mr. Gooding held several administrator positions at different health systems.

Larry Davy. CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise, Ore.). Mr. Davy oversees a 25-bed critical access hospital and level 4 trauma center. He joined the hospital in 1999 as chief nursing officer before being promoted to CEO in 2001. He led construction of the hospital's current facility.

Laura Gentry, BSN, RN. CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Byron, Ga.). Ms. Gentry is responsible for daily operations of the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, that serves a population of 27,000. Since becoming CEO in March 2018, the hospital has expanded outpatient lab and radiology services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to around the clock, won a quality and patient safety award from the Partnership for Health and Accountability in 2019, and has seen growth in patient visits.

Linn Block. Chief Executive Officer of Manning Regional Healthcare Center (Manning, Iowa). Ms. Block has been in her role for three years in Manning Regional Healthcare Center, a rural critical access hospital in West Central Iowa. She established and implemented an effective strategic plan that shifted the organization’s focus to patient safety, quality care and team engagement. She advocates at the state and national level for rural healthcare and led a capital campaign that raised nearly $1 million to renovate the obstetrics wing at her hospital. Her efforts helped MRHC earn a 2022 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Employee Engagement.

Lisa LeTexier. CEO of Pembina County Memorial Hospital (Cavalier, N.D.). As CEO, Ms. LeTexier leads the 20-bed critical access hospital, which has been operating for more than 60 years. The hospital also includes a rural healthcare clinic, independent living apartment complex and a 40-bed skilled nursing home.

Lorraine Smith. CEO of Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Partner (Forsyth, Ga.). Ms. Smith oversees the day-to-day operations of Monroe County Hospital and has more than 17 years of experience as a healthcare executive. Ms. Smith was chosen as an American Society for Clinical Pathology's 40 under 40 honoree in 2016. She also served in the United States Army Reserve for more than 20 years and is currently the Headquarters, 98th Division first sergeant.

Lukas Fischer, BSN. CEO of Linton (N.D.) Hospital. Mr. Fischer is responsible for the overall operations of one critical access hospital, an assisted living facility, three rural health clinics and regional ambulance service and joined the hospital in 2021.Linton Hospital has been named a top 100 critical access hospital five years in a row. Prior to Linton, Mr. Fischer worked at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

Marcus Lewis. CEO of First Care Health Center (Park River, N.D.). Mr. Lewis came to the hospital in 2017. He was previously CFO of Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon, N.D. He has also worked as an emergency medical responder technician.

Mark Boucot. CEO of Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland, Md.). Mr. Boucot has over 30 years of healthcare experience and has been serving Garrett Regional Medical Center's 55- inpatient bed facility since 2013. The medical center has more than 500 team members.

Melissa Atkins. CEO of Graham County Hospital (Hill City, Kan.). Ms. Atkins, appointed CEO in 2012, served previously as a hospital board member and CFO. The 68-year-old 15-bed hospital was recognized as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country in 2021 by the National Rural Health Association.

Michael Carroll. Administrator of Richland Parish Hospital-Delhi (La.). Mr. Carroll is a licensed nurse home administrator who has led the hospital since 2003. He has held several leadership roles, including president of the Northeast Louisiana Rural Alliance and secretary of the Delta Medical Society.

Michael Hansen. CEO of Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital. Since November 2009, Mr. Hansen has led the team of over 900 employees in over 30 departments. As CEO and president, he has overall responsibility for the hospital and its associated businesses. He previously served as CEO of Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital.

Mick Brant. CEO of Gothenburg Health (Gothenburg, Neb.). Mr. Brant leads his organization and leadership team with vision, compassion and intelligence. He is responsible for managing Gothenburg Health's overall operations including delegating and directing agendas, driving profitability, managing the company's organizational structure, strategy and communication with the board. Under his leadership, Gothenburg Health received an award from the Nebraska State Police Department for mobilizing its emergency staff to respond to a difficult-to-get-to accident and was credited with saving a young man’s life.

Mike Delfs. President and CEO of Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Delfs' hospital was recognized as a top hospital by the National Rural Health Association in 2020. He has 28 years of experience in healthcare under his belt, with past leadership roles at independent hospitals and large integrated health systems.

Natalie Couturiaux Ryder. Hospital Administrator - Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital of Ascension Michigan (Kalamazoo, Mich.). Ms. Ryder is the regional administrator of more than three area hospitals — two critical access, and one long-term acute care hospital with a freestanding emergency department. Her ultimate goal is to provide resources and remove barriers so the hospitals can provide the best care possible to the community, right where they live, without needing to travel out of town to get what they need. She led her team through the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to provide uninterrupted, quality care throughout.

Natalie Gauer. Administrator of Milbank (S.D) Area Hospital Avera. Ms. Gauer became the hospital's administrator in 2010. It aims to provide for the needs of the people in the Milbank region with quality, cost-effective, accessible healthcare services, featuring the latest technology.

Paulette Davidson. President and CEO of Monument Health Custer (S.D.).Hospital. Ms. Davidson has been with Monument Health since 2015. She was previously the health system's COO. She is credited with initiating a $350 million project to expand several services at the hospital, including primary care, emergency services and hospital bed capacity.

Peter Marinoff. President of Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital. Mr. Marinoff was previously interim president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac, starting in July 2021. He joined the health system in 1999, starting as an accountant. Previously, he worked at public accounting firms in Virginia and Traverse City, Mich.

Preston Sauers. CEO of Kingman (Kan.) Healthcare Center. Prior to joining Kingman Healthcare Center, Mr. Sauers served as the director of business operations at Ellsworth (Kan.) County Medical Center for 17 years. He was appointed CEO of Kingman in April 2021. The 25-bed facility has a level IV trauma emergency department and has been recognized as a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association.

Randall Dauby. CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital District (Pinckneyville, Ill.). Mr. Dauby leads a $36 million healthcare organization consisting of a critical access hospital, rural health clinic, senior life behavioral program and a rehabilitation and fitness center. He has served in rural healthcare leadership throughout his entire career and understands the fragile environment of rural health. He is constantly advocating for the needs of rural healthcare providers near and far. He has been essential to growing services at Pinckneyville Community Hospital and recently oversaw a $12 million expansion project there.

Rena Salamacha. CEO of Mee Memorial Healthcare System (King City, Calif.). Ms. Salamacha is responsible for leading a team of executives and care providers charged with ensuring her facility provides high-quality healthcare services to its local community. After taking over as CEO in early 2019, she went into the COVID-19 pandemic facing a unique challenge. Despite this challenge, she demonstrated her ability to bring various groups together and kept up with round-the-clock healthcare delivery. She also expanded services, campus locations and led her organization-wide revitalization of the system's business functions.

Renee Yanchura. Vice President and COO of St. Elizabeth Hospital (Enumclaw, Va.). With more than 28 years of experience at Virginia Mason Franscian Health, Ms. Yanchura joined St. Elizabeth Hospital as vice president and chief operating officer in August 2019. She also provides executive support for behavioral health services at CHI-Franciscan.

Robbie Dewberry. CEO of Mitchell County Hospital District (Colorado City, Texas). Mr. Dewberry has served in his position since 2010. He leads a 25-bed critical access hospital which retains a level 4 trauma designation and operates the Mitchell County Emergency Medical Service.

Robert "Dale" Humphreys. President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas River Park of Ascension Saint Thomas River Park (McMinnville, Tenn.). In his role, Mr. Humphrey leads 250 employees at a 125-bed hospital in Middle Tennessee. His responsibility is to ensure every aspect of the full-service hospital's performance is working efficiently to serve the city's population of just over 13,000 people. The Uniform Data System has ranked Ascension Saint Thomas River Park's inpatient rehab Unit in the top 91st percentile of more than 800 facilities in the nation as a top performer in delivering quality patient care and achieving great patient outcomes.

Robyn Dunckhorst. CEO of Humboldt General Hospital (Winnemucca, Nev.). As the sole direct employee of the Board of Trustees, Ms. Dunckhorst implements policies directed by the board. She recommends financial, legislative and administrative initiatives to maintain and enhance existing service lines and the addition of new lines. She coordinates staff concerns and recommendations with the board and handles disciplinary matters subject to employees' rights to appeal to the board. She was recently invited to appear before a group of Nevada legislators to discuss and recommend actions for issues of concern being considered in the upcoming, biennial legislative session.

Rose Goick Saddler, RN, MSN. Administrator of Ascension Standish Hospital and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Standish, Mich.). Ms. Saddler is the administrator of two rural hospitals in northern Michigan and has more than 40 years of healthcare experience. She guides both hospitals in support of their mission, vision and values while providing direction toward continued strategic growth and success. She has a proven track record for improving organizational quality and patient experience and is committed to collaboration across multiple teams. She is keenly focused on the growth and strengthening of both Ascension Standish Hospital and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.

Ryan Larsen. CEO of Community Medical Center (Falls City, Neb.). Mr. Larsen has served in his role for over 16 years. He was previously CFO of Memorial Hospital (now UnityPoint Health) in Carthage, Ill. He was also CFO of Wamego (Kan.) City Hospital.

Scott Langford. CEO of Beaver Valley and Milford Memorial Hospitals (Utah). Mr. Langford took on his CEO roles in 2017. He has worked with Beaver Valley Hospital since 1996, serving in several roles, including as COO. He is also a licensed social worker.

Shawn Howard. President and CEO of McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center. Mr. Howard has over 16 years of experience in the healthcare field in both clinical application and management. He was appointed CEO in March 2022 and oversees five departments for the 149-bed McAlester Regional Health Center. He also speaks at over 50 engagements a year for local and state education programs which led to him being named a President Scholar by the National Society for Leadership and Success.

Soniya Fidler. President of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). Ms. Fidler has been with the hospital since 2005, when she started as a senior recruiter and worked her way up through several positions until her current appointment, including chief human resources and compliance officer and COO. She now oversees the 39-bed acute care hospital that serves more than 51,000 outpatients each year.

Stacy Johnson. CEO and CFO of Loring Hospital (Sac City, Iowa). Ms. Johnson was named to her dual leadership position at Loring in April 2019, less than one year after joining the hospital as its CFO. Before Loring, she served as CFO at WCF Financial Bank in Webster City, Iowa. She has also served as an instructor of accounting and business at Storm Lake, Iowa-based Buena Vista University and Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

Steve Massey. President and CEO of Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond, Wis.). Mr. Massey first came to the organization as president and CEO in 2011. He led the hospital in the merger between Westfields Hospital and New Richmond Clinic in 2013. He previously served as CFO at Osceola (Wis.) Medical Center.

Tammy Smith RN-MSN, MBA, NE-BC. CEO of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center. Ms. Smith previously worked as the chief nursing officer for Pratt and brings her long track record of experience to the position after serving as interim CEO. She is now heading the 35-bed facility that is a sole community provider for the surrounding area.

Thomas Mee RN, BSN. CEO of North Country Healthcare (Whitefield, N.H.). In his role as CEO of North County Healthcare, Mr. Mee manages the network of facilities within the organization and is guided by North County’s mission of assuring consistent, high-quality, accessible and integrated healthcare across the communities served. With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare administration, he has a diverse leadership background, including nursing, physician practice and operations. Under his leadership, North Country achieved the highest possible patient satisfaction ranking from Press Ganey in 2022.

Tommy Ibrahim. President and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network (Cooperstown, N.Y.). Dr. Ibrahim is president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, an innovative and unique health care system that connects comprehensive care and services to people living throughout rural Central New York, providing care and services to people living in a nine-county region covering 5,600 square miles. The organization includes five corporately affiliated hospitals, as well as skilled nursing facilities, community and school-based health centers, and health partners in related fields and employs over 700 practitioners in its medical group. In his role, he is responsible for setting the network’s strategic direction and objectives, overseeing the financial and operational performance and ensuring that the hospital provides high-quality, patient-centered care. His leadership continues Bassett Healthcare Network’s 100 years of quality care and service.

Veronica Fuhs. CEO of Monroe County Hospital & Clinics (Albia, Iowa). Ms. Fuhs has led the team at Monroe County Hospital & Clinics as CEO since March 2015. The health system is focused on providing unparalleled service, unwavering commitment to safety and a relentless pursuit of value. Prior to her role at Monroe, Ms. Fuhs was CEO of Lucas County Health Center in Chariton, Iowa.

Will Cook. President and CEO of Vail (Colo.) Health. Mr. Cook oversees the health system's 12 locations, which include a 56-bed hospital accredited by The Joint Commission. He was previously president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora and president of UPMC Mercy.

William Davis. CEO of Crossroad Community Hospital (Mount Vernon, Ill.). Mr. Davis is a rising star in healthcare and has been a transformational leader at Crossroads Community Hospital.He is highly involved with developing hospital growth strategies, encouraging continuous improvements in quality measures and supporting community involvement. Under his tutelage, he improved the process for COVID-19 screenings, reduced wait times, updated the atmosphere in the hospital waiting room experience, developed a digital patient rounding process and expanded access to new clinics for the hospital.