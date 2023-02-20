53 hospitals and health systems with spine and neurosurgery programs to watch

Becker's Hospital Review is pleased to release its hospitals and health systems with spine and neurosurgery programs to watch. The hospitals and health systems featured on this list have earned recognition nationally as having top spine and neurosurgery programs and many are on the cutting edge of novel surgical techniques and research to improve outcomes and access to care.

The hospitals and health systems below are among the vanguard of spine and neurosurgery treatment as well as research in the country. Many of them have earned awards for their quality care and are ranked among the top hospitals for spine care by U.S. News & World Report.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals or healthcare providers, and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Hospitals are presented in alphabetical order.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis). Considered a leading center for neurological care in the upper Midwest, Abbott Northwestern's Neuroscience Institute treats patients with neurological conditions such as stroke, tumors of the brain and spinal cord, Alzheimer’s disease, and more. It performs more than 2,000 major neurological surgeries and 1,000 neuro-interventional procedures each year. The health system recently made technological enhancements to its facilities in the form of an intraoperative MRI Suite and Varian Trilogy. Alien also has a robust spine surgery program, with staff at its Spine Institute treating more than 4,000 patients from around the world each year.

AdventHealth Orlando (Orlando, Fla.). AdventHealth puts forward an award-winning team of neurosurgical care experts to ensure consistently great outcomes for patients. Its approach of bringing together clinical research and innovative treatments takes each individual's situation into account. The Neuroscience Institute has been ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23 and includes robotic technology for spine surgery. AdventHealth Orlando was the first hospital in Florida to have the Mazor X Stealth spinal robot.

Allegheny Health Network- AHN Neuroscience Institute (Pittsburgh). Allegheny Health Network Neuroscience Institute is home to nationally recognized physicians and highly skilled research scientists who are pursuing promising neuroscience care advances. It is investigating new avenues in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of a wide range of neurological disorders, helping patients live longer, fuller lives. In 2022, a team of physicians at Allegheny Health Network announced the launch of an important pilot study exploring the use of deep brain stimulation therapy to treat opioid addiction.

Ascension Saint Thomas Spine & Neurosciences (Nashville, Tenn.). Ascension Saint Thomas offers a wide range of experience neurosurgeons and faculty including four neurosurgeons and interventional radiologists and 25 neurosurgery, and orthopedic spine surgeons. It performed more than 6,000 spine and 440 neurological procedures in 2022. The Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened in June 2022. It is a 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital that provides care for individuals recovering from stroke, brain injury, amputation, spinal cord injury, trauma, complex neurological conditions and orthopedic injury.

Atlantic Health System Atlantic Neuroscience Institute (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health System is among New Jersey’s leaders in neuroscience care with the most advanced programs in brain and spine offered in the state at Overlook Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center. Atlantic Health System also offers comprehensive stroke programs at Newton, Chilton and Hackettstown medical centers.The Atlantic Health System features state-of-the-art robotics and imaging technologies that improve patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). Barnes-Jewish Hospital's neurosurgery program, which ranked among the best in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report in 2022-23, boasts a 20-bed neuro-intensive care unit that is one of the largest and most sophisticated in the country. Its neurosurgeons work together with neurologists, neuroradiologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and a dedicated neuro anesthesia team to provide the best care possible. The center also has access to the latest technology in neurological procedures such as intraoperative MRI, the Gamma Knife and the Monteris AutoLITT MRI-guided laser probe. The hospital also has a robust spine program where specialists evaluate 3,000 new patients annually and perform 1,400 spine surgeries.

Barrow Neurological Institute (Phoenix). The department of neurosurgery at Barrow Neurological Institute operates in 11 neurosurgery-dedicated technologically advanced operating theaters. It is home to some of the most sophisticated research programs outside of an academic setting in the Southwestern United States. Barrow's specialists use pioneering techniques such as the ‘cardiac standstill’ to repair difficult aneurysms. Barrow earned recognition as one of the top hospitals in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (Houston). Baylor St. Luke’s is dedicated to using advanced means to treat complex neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Their team delivers excellent patient care with the perfect mix of experience, skill and compassion. The hospital offers customized solutions for patients with a wide array of neurological problems, challenging preconceived notions about neurological health. Baylor St. Luke's ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Beaumont (Royal Oak, Mich.). Beaumont, which is now part of Corewell Health, boasts a highly-skilled neurosurgical team that performs surgical procedures with state-of-the-art techniques such as skull-based treatment of lesions to complex spinal surgery. The health system offers many different surgical procedures such as gamma radiosurgery and brain tumor removal. A multidisciplinary approach ensures that patients benefit from the combined effort of an array of medical experts. The health system's Royal Oak, Mich., hospital is top-rated by U.S. News & World Report for neurology and neurosurgery.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). Since Dr. Harvey Curshing originated American neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the department has been committed to state-of-the-art patient care and top neurosurgical research and education. Its staff is filled with neurosurgeons and healthcare professionals that aim to provide excellent care. The hospital's 29 neurosurgeons are committed to patients and their families through innovation in its academic programs and the strength of its partnerships such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard University in Boston.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Cedars-Sinai is a leader in the treatment of over 150 complex neurological disorders. The center’s staff combines neurosurgeons with top care teams to provide effective treatment. Surgeons and researchers at Cedars-Sinai conduct research on new treatments to give new hope to patients and caregivers.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic's Neurological Institute features more than 300 medical, surgical and research specialists who provide excellent treatment. It offers a multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with neurological disorders. Cleveland Clinic's Center for Spine Health has 17 surgeons who are engaged in cutting-edge research and treatments to further advance the field. This dedicated approach led to Cleveland Clinic’s ranking as a top program by U.S. News & World Report.

Children’s Minnesota (Saint Paul, Minn.). The department of neurosurgery at Children’s Minnesota cares for more kids than any other neurosurgery program in the Upper Midwest. The 17-person department of pediatric neurosurgeons, physicians, physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners, radiologists, neurooncologists and neuroradiologists perform more than 600 neurosurgeries each year to treat almost every condition that affects the brains and nervous systems of children. Recently, Children's Minnesota's neurosurgery department became the only research site in the United States to use tumor paint during brain surgery procedures to differentiate tumors.

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.). Since 1937, Duke Neurosurgery has been committed to patient care and carrying its founding principles of caring, teaching and leading with humility and respect. In 2014, the system founded Duke Global Neurosurgery and Neurology to train and support surgeons in Africa. Duke also has a spine center with 16 surgeons dedicated to providing the latest treatments for patients. Last year, Duke researchers developed an RNA-based editing tool to target individual cells showing its dedication to research.

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Emory neurosurgeons have both specialized and general neurosurgery expertise to treat a wide range of conditions. The hospital's multidisciplinary approach combines neurosurgeons, neurointensivists, neuroradiologists and other specialized medical staff to provide the best treatment plans for patients. The department of neurosurgery is made up of eight centers, programs and services, that provide a wide range of treatments.

Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health is ready to tackle any neurological disorder patients face. It is equipped to treat patients with a variety of pathologies, from emergent brain trauma to complex spine disorders. The program at Hackensack Meridian is among the largest in New Jersey and it leverages advanced technologies such as MRI-guided laser ablation and focused ultrasound. The hospital earned recognition as among the top hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report in 2022-23, as well as honors from Healthgrades in cranial neurosurgery, neurosciences and stroke care.

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania- Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia). The University of Pennsylvania has been among the leaders in neurosurgery for over 100 years. Recently, the department retooled to focus on sub-specialization with four new divisions: cerebrovascular surgery, functional and stereotactic neurosurgery, neurosurgical oncology and spine and peripheral nerve surgery. Each department is headed by a leader in the field with a team of focused clinicians and researchers to deliver top care and fulfill the division's mission.

Houston Methodist. The Houston Methodist department of neurosurgery leverages advanced surgical equipment and techniques to provide quality care. Its team of experienced neurosurgeons is equipped to provide full-spectrum care for common and rare neurological disorders. The department includes the support services of a full-service hospital which helps it to provide comprehensive care through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Houston Methodist's spine center also offers robust minimally invasive treatment options as well as total disc replacement.

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). The department of neurology and neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins serves expert care to thousands of patients each year. The team there pushes the boundaries of the possibility to care for many complex conditions. They also conduct leading clinical trials such as the applications of biomarkers for neurological diseases and the applications of a brain-computer interface to assist with communication for patients with severe impairments.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). With a large array of surgical services, Kaiser Permanente’s neurosurgery team has performed hundreds of complex procedures. Its wide range of specialists provides multidisciplinary care, educate residents and fellow and conduct research to explore new treatments. The system's Northern California spien surgery centers perform more than 3,000 spine surgeries annually.

Keck Medicine of USC Spine Center (Los Angeles). The USC Spine Center specializes in offering personalized care and the latest cutting-edge treatment options. The team provides comprehensive treatment for the entire range of spine conditions. As a tertiary medical center, Keck Medicine of USC is relied upon to take the most complex cases for patients across Southern and Central California.

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). With expertise in more than 15 areas, the specialists at Northwell Health’s department of neurosurgery focus on providing great patient care. They treat a wide array of disorders and diseases that affect the brain and spine. The Center provides world-class medical and surgical care along with high ethical standards. It is one of three top neurosurgery programs from Northwell Health in the state of New York. Northwell's spine program also stays on the cutting-edge of research and development with research and clinical trials focused on stem cells and functional restoration.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Surgeons in the department of neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital perform more than 4,300 procedures per year. They focus on a wide variety of complex treatments and services with its team of doctors, nurses and radiation therapists. Their staff works tirelessly to translate successes from the lab into the clinic to improve patient care through an interdisciplinary approach.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic offers a wide range of lifesaving and technically demanding procedures for neurosurgery. Its elite team of renowned neurosurgeons performs more than 9,000 surgeries each year. Mayo's Rochester campus includes an intraoperative MRI suite, image-guided surgery, laser ablation and comprehensive intraoperative neuromonitoring. U.S. News & World Report ranked all three of the system's campuses as among the top in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery.

Montefiore Medical Center (Bronx, N.Y.). The faculty at the department of neurological Surgery at Montefiore has a variety of specialties when it comes to neurological diseases and surgeries. They perform over 1,500 surgeries and procedures each year. Montefiore's comprehensive residency program prepares the next generation for all sorts of surgical procedures.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Mount Sinai Health System is internationally recognized for its quality of care in clinical neurosurgery, neurosurgery education and neurosurgery research. Its neurosurgeons provide exceptional outcomes for patients and participate in innovative clinical trials. The system uses advanced MRI and Computerized Tomography in addition to cutting-edge image paradigms for neurosurgical disorders. Mount Sinai is also home to the NFL Spine Care Program that cares for retired professional football players.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital- Columbia and Cornell (New York City). New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s neurology and neurosurgery care department offers comprehensive brain and spine care for patients with skilled experts. They sport a full range of expertise and lead clinical trials of the latest therapies available to best serve patients. NewYork-Presbyterian's Och Spine Hospital is also a hotbed of spine activity and received a $50 million donation in 2022 to expand services for simple and complex spine conditions.

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). The Northwestern Medicine neurosurgery teams provide excellent, comprehensive care for its patients. The teams bring together neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuropsychologists, radiation oncologists, nurses, social workers, rehabilitation specialists and palliative care providers to work with patients and caregivers to optimize treatment and patient experience. Northwestern also is active in performing clinical trials to find new treatment options. Northwestern Medicine also has another U.S. News & World Report-recognized neurosurgery center in Lakes Forest, Illinois.

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City). NYU Lagone’s neurosurgery department has been a leading provider for more than 50 years and their spine center sees more than 18,000 patients annually. Both are top five programs according to U.S. News & World Reports. Surgeons within NYU Langone's neurosurgery and spine centers perform a wide array of surgeries in their state-of-the-art surgical facilities.

Ochsner Health-Ochsner Neurosciences Institute (New Orleans). Ochsner Health's world-class, patient-centered care team attracts more than 40,000 patients from across the Gulf South, from 44 different states and from more than 31 countries for neurological care each year. Ochsner's medical advances, clinical trials and innovations combine to offer a level of exceptional care with great health outcomes. It is committed to advancing its care capabilities by building a state-of-the-art neurological rehabilitation center and adding an integrative therapy program for brain health.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio). The Ohio State University's department of neurosurgery combines innovative technology, world-renowned physicians and scientists and a patient-centered approach to studying and providing surgical solutions for complex neurological disorders. The department does cutting-edge research in multiple areas such as stroke, brain tumors and functional neurosurgery, and spinal dynamics. Its surgeons perform more than 7,000 surgeries every year.

OHSU Hospital (Portland, Ore.). OHSU’s department of neurological surgery delivers surgical care for patients with brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerve diseases. It treats a wide variety of conditions with multiple dedicated programs. The first deep brain stimulation surgery in North America was performed at OHSU and the department is still dedicated to excellent, cutting-edge care.

Orlando Health (Orlando, Fla.). Orlando Health's Orlando Regional Medical Center neurosurgery and spine program offers a full range of neurosurgical services, including cerebrovascular surgery, radiosurgery, epilepsy treatment, spine and spinal cord surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumor surgery, and the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia, and hemifacial spasm. Orlando Health Neurosurgery Group is a highly specialized team of 12 neurosurgeons and 21 advanced practice providers who performed 2,399 procedures in one year. It offers comprehensive spine procedures, including robotic spine and cranial surgery, GPS image-guided technology, minimally invasive surgery, corrective deformity surgery and spinal oncology. Over the last year, a total of 1,302 elective spine cases were performed.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Rush's neurosurgery program is a leader in the country and is one of only two medical centers to use stem cells to treat spinal cord injuries. Their acclaimed faculty boasts over 100 publications. The center is a designated Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery which recognizes its commitment to high-quality care and patient safety. U.S. News & World Report also ranked Rush among the top hospitals in the nation for neurosurgery and neurology in 2022-23.

St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center ( Roslyn, N.Y.). St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center has a team of board-certified neurosurgeons who are leaders in their field. It strives to provide excellent care and ensure the best possible outcomes. The Center specializes in diseases and disorders of the brain such as brain metastasis, head trauma and cerebrospinal fluid leaks.

Stanford Health Care- Stanford Hospital (Stanford, Calif.). The Stanford department of neurosurgery features 60 leading neurosurgeons and research faculty. They perform more than 4,000 surgical operations that include the full spectrum of neurological conditions each year. The department, which includes 60 faculty members and 21 residents, aims to provide excellent comprehensive and compassionate care for patients and is dedicated to leading scientific research.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Sutter Health provides patients with compassionate, comprehensive and evidence-based approaches to neurologic care. Its expert staff is equipped to help people of all ages. Sutter's integrated system includes 23 acute care hospitals and 200 clinics across Northern California. Its neurologists helped pioneer the latest advances in care and have made possible several notable achievements such as the CyberKnife.

The Queen’s Health System-Queen's Neuroscience Institute (Honolulu). Queen's Neuroscience Institute is part of The Queen's Health System and is housed within its flagship hospital, The Queen's Medical Center, located in Honolulu. The hospital serves as the premier tertiary care medical center for the state of Hawaii and the Pacific Basin, lending to its unique positioning as a respected regional leader also of neurologic and spine care. With 575 acute care beds, QMC is the state’s first and only Level 1 Trauma Center.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals-Vickie and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience (Philadelphia). Jefferson's Neurosurgery department features six specialized divisions to treat a wide array of neurological conditions. It is dedicated to research and is a high-performing academic residency program.

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento, Calif.). Home to a team of experts in the treatment of neurosurgical disorders, the UC Davis Department of Neurological Surgery is ready to provide state-of-the-art care. Its 16 neurosurgeons treat brain tumors, aneurysms, strokes and traumatic brain cord injuries with the utmost care. UC Davis' neurosurgeons are experts in advanced techniques for minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, motion-preserving spine operations and more.

UC Health-UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute (Cincinnati). At the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, highly trained physicians and staff provide unparalleled access to compassionate, patient-focused care, driven by the latest innovations and leading-edge research. It features a wide array of specialty centers and programs to best serve the needs of patients. Recently, the Institute has started the process of becoming a Learning Health System that is focused on capturing as much data as possible for the purpose of quality improvement and research.

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals (La Jolla, Calif.). UC San Diego Health’s neurosurgeons are experts in delivering excellent treatment using cutting-edge technology and therapies. The program is led by Dr. Alexander Khalessi and features skilled neurosurgeons who conduct new research, provide top-quality care and train the next generation of neurosurgeons. It includes state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class institutional partners that accelerates research about neurologic disease.

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles). For 33 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked UCLA as among the top neurosurgery and neurology programs in the nation. The program is committed to new discoveries with four laboratories that focus on everything from brain mapping to a Brain Disease Tissues Bank as well as two research projects and centers. UCLA also has a robust spine program that has earned the Blue Distinction for Spine Surgery from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

UCSF Health- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). At UCSF Health, a top team of neurologists, neuroradiologists and radiation oncologists provides care for a diverse patient population. At any one time, UCSF is conducting over 1,500 clinical trials to evaluate and discover new treatment options. The Center for Management and Surgery of Peripheral Nerve Disorders provides groundbreaking treatment options for peripheral nervous system disorders.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (Cleveland). University Hospitals Neurological Institute offers an accomplished team that delivers quality care for conditions of the brain and nervous system. The team there includes individuals with a variety of specialties. Its thriving research team is dedicated to turning new discoveries into better patient care.

University of Chicago Medical Center (Chicago). The department of neurological surgery is devoted to the evaluation and treatment of neurosurgical disorders for all ages. It features an array of specialized programs for all conditions. UChicago's research department is leading investigations into treatments for brain tumors and epilepsy in an effort to bring new treatment options to the clinical setting.

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.). The department of neurosurgery at University of Kansas is dedicated to maintaining its role as a leading research institution and delivering excellent patient care at the same time. It works every day to advance the power of medicine with continuing research into brain-machine interfaces and tumor microenvironments. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the department highly consistently.

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics (Miami). As a nationally ranked neurosurgery program by U.S. News & World Report, UHealth provides state-of-the-art treatment and superior follow-up care to its patients. Each year, the program sees more than 14,000 patients and performs more than 4,000 surgeries. Its team of experienced neurosurgeons frequently put new treatments into practice such as minimally invasive spine surgeries and awake craniotomies.

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor (Ann Arbor, Mich.). Since 1918, the department of neurosurgery at the University of Michigan has provided world-renowned patient care. Its eight research faculty conduct innovative research at the Crosby Neurosurgical Laboratories and the Castro and Lowenstein Translational Neuro-Oncology Laboratories. Its 24 clinical faculty members, under the direction of Dr. Max Peet, deliver world-class treatment for the most complex neurosurgical disorders.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh). The UPMC department of neurosurgery offers fantastic treatment for complex brain, skull base and spine disorders. It is part of the largest non-governmental employer in Pennsylvania and is ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The UPMC Neurological Institute is also recognized for groundbreaking research and for pioneering minimally invasive techniques.

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern Medical Center's department of neurological surgery includes nine different programs that specialize in different areas of neurosurgery. Its top-notch faculty has created an ideal environment for residents and fellows alike. UT Southwestern's programs receive and treat some of the most complex cases in the country.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle). At Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, over 25 neurologists work together, including neuro hospitalists and specialists in movement, neurobehavioral and autoimmune disorders and neuro-oncology. Virginia Mason offers cutting-edge services for brain tumors and cancer, memory disorders/wellness, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular disorders, spine conditions and stroke. The center uses a neuro-laboratory, providing complete diagnostic testing for neurological conditions.

Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). The Wellstar Neuro Care unit includes 136 specialists with a variety of expertise. Wellstar offers patients an interdisciplinary Neuro Care network, encompassing complex stroke care, cancer care of the brain and spine, and spine surgery through its 10 hospitals, five health parks, three neurology rehabilitation clinics, two headache and migraine centers, and a Brain and Spine Tumor STAT Clinic. Recently, Wellstar helped test a groundbreaking device to treat complex ischemic strokes, working alongside UCLA's Dr. Jeffrey Saver and device manufacturer Rapid Medical.