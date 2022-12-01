Wyoming couple can advance case against Riverton hospital over son's birth, state Supreme Court rules

A Wyoming couple can now proceed with their case against the hospital where their disabled son was born, the state's Supreme Court ruled, according to a Nov. 30 report from the Cowboy State Daily.

The case focuses on the hospital stay of Rebecca Wiese around the time she gave birth to her son Sept. 25, 2012, at Riverton Memorial Hospital. Ms. Wiese and her husband, Tyler Wiese, have been battling since 2015 to get full answers from the hospital about what may have happened to their son, who was flown to Denver shortly after his birth and diagnosed with cerebral palsy due to limited oxygen supply to his brain, the report said.

A lower state district court had previously ruled in favor of the hospital that it had provided all necessary documentation and medical records to the couple.

But the Supreme Court said in its latest ruling that the crucial hours before the boy's birth and up to his diagnosis can now be reviewed in that same lower court with a focus on a so-called audit trail, which details access to medical records and any possible changes to them.

The Wiese family disputes previous claims by the hospital that it has been fully transparent regarding the audit trail concerning their son.