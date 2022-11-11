Woman pleads guilty to assaulting 2 Pennsylvania health workers

A 48-year-old woman was accused of assaulting two Penn Highlands DuBois workers after police said she became irritated while waiting to be picked up from the hospital. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Nov. 8, Gant News reported.

Teresa Marie Hummel attacked the registered nurse and patient care assistant in January. She allegedly pushed the employees around, jerked them by their hair and attempted to throw a medication scanner at them, according to the Nov. 10 newspaper report.

Ms. Hummel's lawyer said she has mental health issues that make it difficult to control herself. After reading an apology statement, the judge sentenced her to 21 months to four years in prison, the newspaper reported.

"Penn Highlands Healthcare fosters a safe and secure environment for our patients, visitors, employees and physicians," a hospital representative told Becker's in a statement. "Violence by anyone of any kind is not acceptable or tolerated, and we have policies and procedures in place for the security of those who visit or work in our facilities."