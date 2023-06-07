Woman arrested for tweet threatening to 'blow up' Nicklaus Children's

A woman was arrested June 6 after police said she threatened Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital via tweet, Local10 reported.

Kailani Pino, 19, allegedly tweeted, "F--- u Nicklaus Children's Hospital give me my meds before I blow up your hospital," on a Twitter account associated with her phone number.

Ms. Pino was charged with making a written threat to commit an act of terrorism, a second-degree felony, according to the news station.

"Fundamental to our mission at Nicklaus Children’s is ensuring the health and well-being of every child and young adult in our care as well as the safety and security of all who seek and provide medical care on our campus," a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's. "Out of respect for the privacy of everyone involved, we are unable to comment further."